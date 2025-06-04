Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Old Republic Intl Stock In The Last 5 Years

Old Republic Intl ORI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.58%. Currently, Old Republic Intl has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion.

Buying $1000 In ORI: If an investor had bought $1000 of ORI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,004.82 today based on a price of $37.41 for ORI at the time of writing.

