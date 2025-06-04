Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Halozyme Therapeutics Stock In The Last 5 Years

Halozyme Therapeutics HALO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.65%. Currently, Halozyme Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion.

Buying $1000 In HALO: If an investor had bought $1000 of HALO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,250.31 today based on a price of $53.51 for HALO at the time of writing.

Halozyme Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

