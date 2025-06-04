June 4, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Waste Management WM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.51%. Currently, Waste Management has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion.

Buying $100 In WM: If an investor had bought $100 of WM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $210.42 today based on a price of $242.31 for WM at the time of writing.

Waste Management's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
