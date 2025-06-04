$100 Invested In Amphenol 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Amphenol APH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.4%. Currently, Amphenol has a market capitalization of $111.72 billion.

Buying $100 In APH: If an investor had bought $100 of APH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $354.53 today based on a price of $92.25 for APH at the time of writing.

Amphenol's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.