June 3, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Kinross Gold 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Kinross Gold KGC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.99%. Currently, Kinross Gold has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion.

Buying $100 In KGC: If an investor had bought $100 of KGC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $249.52 today based on a price of $15.57 for KGC at the time of writing.

Kinross Gold's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

KGC Logo
KGCKinross Gold Corp
$15.57-0.90%

Stock Score

Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.89
Growth
91.62
Quality
82.82
Value
68.94
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
