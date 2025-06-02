Here's How Much $100 Invested In Canadian Pacific Kansas 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Canadian Pacific Kansas CP has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.14%. Currently, Canadian Pacific Kansas has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion.

Buying $100 In CP: If an investor had bought $100 of CP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,153.20 today based on a price of $81.37 for CP at the time of writing.

Canadian Pacific Kansas's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

