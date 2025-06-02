June 2, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Baker Hughes 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Baker Hughes BKR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.1%. Currently, Baker Hughes has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion.

Buying $100 In BKR: If an investor had bought $100 of BKR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $218.28 today based on a price of $37.62 for BKR at the time of writing.

Baker Hughes's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BKR Logo
BKRBaker Hughes Co
$37.621.54%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
95.86
Quality
88.94
Value
66.39
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved