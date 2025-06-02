If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.88% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.82%. Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion.

Buying $1000 In TSM: If an investor had bought $1000 of TSM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,537.86 today based on a price of $193.38 for TSM at the time of writing.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

