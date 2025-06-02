$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Boston Scientific BSX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.59%. Currently, Boston Scientific has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion.
Buying $100 In BSX: If an investor had bought $100 of BSX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,853.19 today based on a price of $104.90 for BSX at the time of writing.
Boston Scientific's Performance Over Last 15 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
