In-Depth Analysis: Microsoft Versus Competitors In Software Industry

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 35.45 10.59 12.69 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 38.24 27.30 8.34 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 137.75 20.73 18.49 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 106.79 17.14 14.83 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 41.99 39.79 12.85 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 27.18 7.65 4.44 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 293.19 13.52 14.89 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 105.58 24.07 8.05 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.41 2.80 5.53 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.07 10.01 8.19 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 48.09 6.08 3.36 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.47 13.20 1.25 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 98.50 1.92 3.16 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 55.71 27.83 1.70 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 78.84 16.31 8.08 9.47% $0.66 $1.36 11.42%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 35.45 is 0.45x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.59 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.65x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.69 , surpassing the industry average by 1.57x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% is 1.2% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 61.68x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 35.4x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.27%, outperforming the industry average of 11.42%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Microsoft with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE and PB ratios suggest that Microsoft is undervalued compared to its peers in the Software industry. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values Microsoft's revenue more highly. In terms of profitability, Microsoft's low ROE may be a concern, despite its high EBITDA and gross profit margins. The high revenue growth rate reflects positively on Microsoft's future prospects within the industry.

