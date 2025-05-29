May 29, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In AECOM 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

AECOM ACM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.97%. Currently, AECOM has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion.

Buying $1000 In ACM: If an investor had bought $1000 of ACM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,755.42 today based on a price of $108.15 for ACM at the time of writing.

AECOM's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

