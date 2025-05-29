In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 25.16 8.75 9.84 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 19.24 6.06 5.87 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.25 0.76 1.56 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 11.56 4.54 5.86 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Reddit Inc 21.13 8.77 12.96 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Kanzhun Ltd 30.88 3.54 7.57 3.38% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 19.36 5.32 1183.51 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% CarGurus Inc 86.08 7.83 3.71 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 79.33 1.90 2.77 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% Yelp Inc 19 3.40 1.87 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Weibo Corp 6.67 0.66 1.39 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Tripadvisor Inc 37.38 2.68 1.16 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 18.19 0.74 0.99 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% FuboTV Inc 18.85 3.22 0.76 63.17% $0.21 $0.07 3.46% Taboola.com Ltd 91.25 1.16 0.70 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Average 33.37 3.61 87.91 6.64% $4.08 $5.24 9.61%

Through a meticulous analysis of Meta Platforms, we can observe the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 25.16 is 0.75x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 8.75 relative to the industry average by 2.42x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 9.84 , which is 0.11x the industry average.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% , which is 2.41% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 5.52x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 6.63x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 16.07%, outperforming the industry average of 9.61%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Meta Platforms with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies sales are generating strong value. Meta Platforms' high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

