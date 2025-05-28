If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Carpenter Tech CRS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.44%. Currently, Carpenter Tech has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In CRS: If an investor had bought $1000 of CRS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,599.46 today based on a price of $240.00 for CRS at the time of writing.

Carpenter Tech's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

