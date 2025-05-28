Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Motorola Solutions Stock In The Last 15 Years

Motorola Solutions MSI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.72%. Currently, Motorola Solutions has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion.

Buying $1000 In MSI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $14,926.21 today based on a price of $418.74 for MSI at the time of writing.

Motorola Solutions's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.