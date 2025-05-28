In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 25.11 8.73 9.82 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 19.30 6.08 5.89 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 8.32 0.77 1.57 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 11.58 4.54 5.87 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Reddit Inc 20.97 8.71 12.86 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Kanzhun Ltd 30.89 3.54 7.58 3.38% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 20.77 5.70 1269.42 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 81.92 1.96 2.86 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 85.70 7.80 3.70 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Yelp Inc 18.85 3.37 1.86 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Weibo Corp 6.71 0.66 1.40 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Tripadvisor Inc 36.74 2.63 1.14 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 18.34 0.74 1 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% FuboTV Inc 18.10 3.09 0.73 63.17% $0.21 $0.07 3.46% Vtex 90.69 4.84 5.32 0.34% $0.0 $0.04 2.9% Average 33.49 3.89 94.37 6.73% $4.08 $5.24 9.58%

After examining Meta Platforms, the following trends can be inferred:

At 25.11 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.75x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 8.73 , which is 2.24x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio is 9.82 , which is 0.1x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% is 2.32% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion is 5.52x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $34.74 Billion , which indicates 6.63x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 16.07%, which surpasses the industry average of 9.58%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's assets. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market value. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.