Assessing Microsoft's Performance Against Competitors In Software Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 35.60 10.64 12.74 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 38.01 27.14 8.29 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 139.40 20.97 18.71 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 107.74 17.29 14.96 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 43.10 40.84 13.19 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 27.35 7.70 4.47 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 299.11 13.79 15.19 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 106.35 24.25 8.11 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.61 2.82 5.57 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.13 10.03 8.21 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 48.69 6.16 3.41 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.55 13.27 1.26 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% N-able Inc 99.25 1.94 3.18 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Rapid7 Inc 56.63 28.29 1.73 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% Average 79.84 16.5 8.18 9.47% $0.66 $1.36 11.42%

After examining Microsoft, the following trends can be inferred:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 35.6 , which is 0.45x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 10.64 , which is well below the industry average by 0.64x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 12.74 , which is 1.56x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% , which is 1.2% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion is 61.68x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 35.4x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.42%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Microsoft and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance, outperforming industry peers and demonstrating solid financial health.

