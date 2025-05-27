May 27, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Vertiv Holdings VRT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 38.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 52.5%. Currently, Vertiv Holdings has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion.

Buying $1000 In VRT: If an investor had bought $1000 of VRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $8,624.51 today based on a price of $109.78 for VRT at the time of writing.

Vertiv Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

