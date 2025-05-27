Investigating Microsoft's Standing In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 34.79 10.39 12.45 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 36.61 26.14 7.99 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 136.28 20.50 18.29 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 107.33 17.22 14.91 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 42.45 40.23 12.99 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 26.79 7.54 4.38 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 288.60 13.31 14.66 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 103.83 23.67 7.92 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.28 2.79 5.51 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 27.51 9.81 8.03 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 48.09 6.08 3.36 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.28 13.03 1.23 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Rapid7 Inc 56 27.98 1.71 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% N-able Inc 96.50 1.88 3.10 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Average 77.97 16.17 8.01 9.47% $0.66 $1.36 11.42%

By closely examining Microsoft, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 34.79 is 0.45x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The current Price to Book ratio of 10.39 , which is 0.64x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 12.45 , which is 1.55x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% , which is 1.2% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 61.68x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 35.4x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.27%, which surpasses the industry average of 11.42%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Microsoft with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values Microsoft's sales more highly. In terms of ROE, Microsoft's performance is weaker compared to its peers, while its high EBITDA and gross profit margins indicate strong operational efficiency. Additionally, Microsoft's high revenue growth rate outperforms its industry peers, reflecting a positive outlook for future earnings potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.