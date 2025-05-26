May 26, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Paycom Software Stock In The Last 10 Years

Paycom Software PAYC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.97%. Currently, Paycom Software has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion.

Buying $100 In PAYC: If an investor had bought $100 of PAYC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $742.16 today based on a price of $257.90 for PAYC at the time of writing.

Paycom Software's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
