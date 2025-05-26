Here's How Much $100 Invested In MercadoLibre 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

MercadoLibre MELI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 17.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.65%. Currently, MercadoLibre has a market capitalization of $126.79 billion.

Buying $100 In MELI: If an investor had bought $100 of MELI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $4,918.28 today based on a price of $2501.00 for MELI at the time of writing.

MercadoLibre's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

