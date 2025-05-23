May 23, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.69%. Currently, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion.

Buying $1000 In HLT: If an investor had bought $1000 of HLT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,934.08 today based on a price of $244.77 for HLT at the time of writing.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

