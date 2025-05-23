In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 31.36 45.02 7.64 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Super Micro Computer Inc 22.46 3.87 1.21 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 8.44 0.91 0.76 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% NetApp Inc 18.48 20.70 3.23 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 180.81 14.03 6.06 3.12% $0.09 $0.59 11.4% Western Digital Corp 17.07 3.36 1.12 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% Eastman Kodak Co 12.44 0.86 0.51 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 15 1.85 0.62 -0.55% $0.0 $0.02 14.42% Average 39.24 6.51 1.93 6.08% $0.3 $0.78 13.41%

By carefully studying Apple, we can deduce the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 31.36 , which is 0.8x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 45.02 , which is 6.92x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.64 , which is 3.96x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% is 31.03% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 107.5x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 57.53x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 5.08% compared to the industry average of 13.41%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Apple holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Apple's assets and sales highly. Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit reflect strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth may indicate challenges in expanding market share compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.