Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning OR Royalties Stock In The Last 5 Years

OR Royalties OR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.66%. Currently, OR Royalties has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion.

Buying $100 In OR: If an investor had bought $100 of OR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $255.76 today based on a price of $24.99 for OR at the time of writing.

OR Royalties's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
