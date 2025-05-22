Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Williams Companies Stock In The Last 5 Years

Williams Companies WMB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.1%. Currently, Williams Companies has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion.

Buying $1000 In WMB: If an investor had bought $1000 of WMB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,826.73 today based on a price of $57.75 for WMB at the time of writing.

