Here's How Much $100 Invested In Ingersoll Rand 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Ingersoll Rand IR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.71%. Currently, Ingersoll Rand has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion.

Buying $100 In IR: If an investor had bought $100 of IR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $267.03 today based on a price of $81.19 for IR at the time of writing.

Ingersoll Rand's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
