May 21, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Energy Transfer 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Energy Transfer ET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.1%. Currently, Energy Transfer has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion.

Buying $1000 In ET: If an investor had bought $1000 of ET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,109.26 today based on a price of $17.88 for ET at the time of writing.

Energy Transfer's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ET Logo
ETEnergy Transfer LP
$17.88-1.43%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
69.58
Growth
79.36
Quality
69.01
Value
79.71
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved