Dani S Zander Decides To Exercise Options At Medpace Hldgs Worth $0

In a new SEC filing on May 20, it was revealed that Zander, Board Member at Medpace Hldgs MEDP, executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Zander, Board Member at Medpace Hldgs, exercised stock options for 0 shares of MEDP. The transaction value amounted to $0.

Medpace Hldgs shares are trading down 3.26% at $296.62 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning. Since the current price is $296.62, this makes Zander's 0 shares worth $0.

About Medpace Hldgs

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization that provides full-service drug-development and clinical trial services to small and midsize biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical-device firms. It also offers ancillary services such as bioanalytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has over 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati and its operations are principally based in the US, but it also operates in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in 2014 and exited its investment in 2018.

A Deep Dive into Medpace Hldgs's Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Medpace Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.3% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 31.93% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Medpace Hldgs's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 3.77.

Debt Management: Medpace Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 23.41 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 4.52 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Medpace Hldgs's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.5, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Medpace Hldgs's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.