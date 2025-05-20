May 20, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Boston Scientific 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Boston Scientific BSX has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.03%. Currently, Boston Scientific has a market capitalization of $156.39 billion.

Buying $1000 In BSX: If an investor had bought $1000 of BSX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $17,333.49 today based on a price of $105.73 for BSX at the time of writing.

Boston Scientific's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Momentum
90.58
Growth
77.27
Quality
66.88
Value
12.22
