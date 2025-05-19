$100 Invested In Goldman Sachs Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Goldman Sachs Group GS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.75%. Currently, Goldman Sachs Group has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion.
Buying $100 In GS: If an investor had bought $100 of GS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $339.98 today based on a price of $612.75 for GS at the time of writing.
Goldman Sachs Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
