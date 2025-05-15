EVP and Chief Legal Officer At Universal Technical Sells $1.00M Of Stock

It was reported on May 14, that Christopher Kevane, EVP and Chief Legal Officer at Universal Technical UTI executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Kevane sold 29,400 shares of Universal Technical. The total transaction amounted to $1,003,260.

Monitoring the market, Universal Technical's shares down by 0.21% at $33.03 during Thursday's morning.

Get to Know Universal Technical Better

Universal Technical Institute Inc is an educational institution. It provides undergraduate degree, as well as certificate programs for technicians in the automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine fields. The company's reportable segment which includes Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges, Corporate. Majority of the revenue is generated from UTI segment which provides different kinds of degree and non-degree transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and others. It also provides dealer technician training or instructor staffing services to manufacturers.

A Deep Dive into Universal Technical's Financials

Revenue Growth: Universal Technical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.64%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 50.6% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Universal Technical's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.21.

Debt Management: Universal Technical's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 31.52 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 2.35 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Universal Technical's EV/EBITDA ratio at 13.95 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

