If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Houlihan Lokey HLI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.48%. Currently, Houlihan Lokey has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion.

Buying $1000 In HLI: If an investor had bought $1000 of HLI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,785.91 today based on a price of $178.71 for HLI at the time of writing.

Houlihan Lokey's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

