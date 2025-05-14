May 14, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Cadence Design Systems 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cadence Design Systems CDNS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 15.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.18%. Currently, Cadence Design Systems has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion.

Buying $100 In CDNS: If an investor had bought $100 of CDNS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $383.10 today based on a price of $319.29 for CDNS at the time of writing.

Cadence Design Systems's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
77.38
Growth
72.26
Quality
59.53
Value
6.25
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
