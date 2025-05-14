May 14, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Fair Isaac 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Fair Isaac FICO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.93%. Currently, Fair Isaac has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion.

Buying $1000 In FICO: If an investor had bought $1000 of FICO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,797.86 today based on a price of $2125.90 for FICO at the time of writing.

Fair Isaac's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Fair Isaac Corp
$2125.90

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

