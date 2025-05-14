May 14, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

The Hartford Insurance Gr HIG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.72%. Currently, The Hartford Insurance Gr has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion.

Buying $100 In HIG: If an investor had bought $100 of HIG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $357.84 today based on a price of $126.14 for HIG at the time of writing.

The Hartford Insurance Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

