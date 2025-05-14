Here's How Much $100 Invested In Fidelity National Finl 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Fidelity National Finl FNF has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.9%. Currently, Fidelity National Finl has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion.

Buying $100 In FNF: If an investor had bought $100 of FNF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $215.81 today based on a price of $56.79 for FNF at the time of writing.

Fidelity National Finl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.