If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Cencora COR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.53%. Currently, Cencora has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion.

Buying $100 In COR: If an investor had bought $100 of COR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $313.24 today based on a price of $279.60 for COR at the time of writing.

Cencora's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

