Sell Alert: Daniel Wall Cashes Out $1.16M In Expeditors International Stock

Daniel Wall, President and CEO at Expeditors International EXPD, executed a substantial insider sell on May 13, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Wall's decision to sell 9,996 shares of Expeditors International was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $1,158,636.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals Expeditors International shares down by 1.02%, trading at $114.13.

Delving into Expeditors International's Background

Based in the US, Expeditors International of Washington is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider, mainly focused on international freight forwarding. Its offers freight consolidation and forwarding, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, and numerous other value-added logistics services. It employs sophisticated IT systems and contracts with airlines and ocean carriers to move customers' freight across the globe. The firm operates more than 200 full-service office locations worldwide, in addition to numerous satellite locations. Expeditors derives around 35% of consolidated gross revenue from airfreight, 30% from ocean freight, and 36% from customs brokerage and other services.

Expeditors International: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Expeditors International's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.83% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 13.23% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Expeditors International's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.48.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, Expeditors International adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 19.15 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.46 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Expeditors International's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Expeditors International's EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.06 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

