Mueller Industries Chief Manufacturing Officer Trades $1.52M In Company Stock

Disclosed on May 14, Steffen Sigloch, Chief Manufacturing Officer at Mueller Industries MLI, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Sigloch sold 19,584 shares of Mueller Industries. The total transaction amounted to $1,521,128.

In the Wednesday's morning session, Mueller Industries's shares are currently trading at $79.05, experiencing a down of 0.0%.

Get to Know Mueller Industries Better

Mueller Industries Inc makes copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. The company reports three business segments: piping systems, industrial metals, and climate. Piping systems, earning majority of the company's revenue, produces tubes, fittings, rods, valves, and other products and operates various firms world-wide. The industrial metals segment manufactures impacts and micro-gauge, brass rod and copper bar products, and brass value-added products. The climate segment produces items used to create temperature-control goods, including valves, twisted tubes, coaxial heat exchangers, and others. Numerous systems use the aforementioned products, including HVAC, water distribution, refrigeration, and automotive.

Mueller Industries's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Mueller Industries showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.71% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 27.19% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Mueller Industries exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.42.

Debt Management: Mueller Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 14.4 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 2.29 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Mueller Industries's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 8.87 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

