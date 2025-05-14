Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 33.17 47.61 8.08 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 8.62 0.93 0.78 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% Super Micro Computer Inc 21.14 3.64 1.13 1.72% $0.14 $0.44 19.48% NetApp Inc 18.43 20.64 3.22 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 177.81 13.80 5.96 3.12% $0.09 $0.59 11.4% Western Digital Corp 16.78 3.30 1.10 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% Eastman Kodak Co 12.98 0.89 0.54 -1.66% $0.02 $0.05 -0.8% Turtle Beach Corp 16.42 2.02 0.67 18.11% $0.03 $0.05 46.76% Average 38.88 6.46 1.91 8.75% $0.3 $0.78 18.03%

After examining Apple, the following trends can be inferred:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 33.17 is 0.85x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 47.61 relative to the industry average by 7.37x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.08 , which is 4.23x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% , which is 28.36% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion , which is 107.5x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 57.53x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 5.08%, which is much lower than the industry average of 18.03%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Apple with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its peers, reflecting favorable financial health and operational efficiency.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.