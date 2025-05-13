May 13, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Microsoft 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Microsoft MSFT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.42%. Currently, Microsoft has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion.

Buying $1000 In MSFT: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSFT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,452.17 today based on a price of $448.40 for MSFT at the time of writing.

Microsoft's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
