$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Uber Technologies UBER has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.82%. Currently, Uber Technologies has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion.

Buying $100 In UBER: If an investor had bought $100 of UBER stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $277.79 today based on a price of $90.20 for UBER at the time of writing.

Uber Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

