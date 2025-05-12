Here's How Much $100 Invested In McKesson 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

McKesson MCK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.53%. Currently, McKesson has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion.

Buying $100 In MCK: If an investor had bought $100 of MCK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,002.22 today based on a price of $687.52 for MCK at the time of writing.

McKesson's Performance Over Last 15 Years

