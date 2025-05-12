$1000 Invested In Green Brick Partners 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Green Brick Partners GRBK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 30.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.27%. Currently, Green Brick Partners has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion.

Buying $1000 In GRBK: If an investor had bought $1000 of GRBK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,947.78 today based on a price of $62.83 for GRBK at the time of writing.

Green Brick Partners's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.