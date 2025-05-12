In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 30.92 44.39 7.54 37.11% $32.25 $44.87 5.08% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 8.12 0.88 0.74 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% Super Micro Computer Inc 17.41 2.99 0.93 1.72% $0.4 $0.67 -18.99% NetApp Inc 17.31 19.38 3.03 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 157.10 12.19 5.27 3.12% $0.09 $0.59 11.4% Western Digital Corp 15.10 2.97 0.99 5.86% $0.28 $0.91 30.94% Eastman Kodak Co 5.99 0.68 0.48 2.46% $0.05 $0.05 -3.27% Turtle Beach Corp 13.74 1.79 0.60 18.11% $0.03 $0.05 46.76% Average 33.54 5.84 1.72 9.34% $0.34 $0.82 12.18%

After a detailed analysis of Apple, the following trends become apparent:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 30.92 is lower than the industry average by 0.92x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 44.39 which exceeds the industry average by 7.6x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.54 , which is 4.38x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 37.11% that is 27.77% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.25 Billion is 94.85x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $44.87 Billion , which indicates 54.72x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 5.08% is significantly below the industry average of 12.18%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Apple against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.