May 9, 2025

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Broadcom Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Broadcom AVGO has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 24.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.07%. Currently, Broadcom has a market capitalization of $978.01 billion.

Buying $1000 In AVGO: If an investor had bought $1000 of AVGO stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $102,916.46 today based on a price of $208.00 for AVGO at the time of writing.

Broadcom's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.64
Growth
78.75
Quality
84.72
Value
9.24
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
