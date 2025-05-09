May 9, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Cboe Global Markets 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Cboe Global Markets CBOE has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.89%. Currently, Cboe Global Markets has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion.

Buying $100 In CBOE: If an investor had bought $100 of CBOE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $703.54 today based on a price of $228.58 for CBOE at the time of writing.

Cboe Global Markets's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

