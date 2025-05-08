Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock In The Last 20 Years

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.67%. Currently, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion.

Buying $100 In TMO: If an investor had bought $100 of TMO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,584.63 today based on a price of $411.37 for TMO at the time of writing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Performance Over Last 20 Years

