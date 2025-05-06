May 6, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ventas Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Ventas VTR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.78%. Currently, Ventas has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion.

Buying $100 In VTR: If an investor had bought $100 of VTR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $218.70 today based on a price of $65.83 for VTR at the time of writing.

Ventas's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
