May 5, 2025 6:45 PM

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Howmet Aerospace 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
Howmet Aerospace HWM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 50.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 65.0%. Currently, Howmet Aerospace has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion.

Buying $100 In HWM: If an investor had bought $100 of HWM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,300.25 today based on a price of $154.34 for HWM at the time of writing.

Howmet Aerospace's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
