$100 Invested In Cenovus Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cenovus Energy CVE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.96%. Currently, Cenovus Energy has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion.

Buying $100 In CVE: If an investor had bought $100 of CVE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $357.27 today based on a price of $12.04 for CVE at the time of writing.

Cenovus Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

